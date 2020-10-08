Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris battled it out today in the vice presidential debate ahead of the 2020 election. But somehow both Harris and Pence were overshadowed by *checks notes* a fly.

Yes, a fly.

During the debate, a fly landed on Pence’s head, not moving for several minutes as he answered questions on racial injustice, and the Breonna Taylor case. According to footage obtained by the New York Times, the fly stayed on his head for at least two minutes and three seconds.

Now, I’m no fly expert, but that’s a long time to sit on someone’s head while they’re moving around.

As you’d expect, the fly quickly became an internet sensation, with over 200,000 tweets popping up almost instantly, and countless Twitter users changing their names to fly-related jokes.

I mean, look at the fly. He’s just coming along for the ride.

Sorry, but it’s the fly’s world and Mike Pence is just living in it.

Just like the Trump/Biden debate, it didn’t take long before people flooded the internet with memes, and hoo boy, some of these are pretty… fly.

Some suggested this means Mike Pence is dead, while others reckon we should give the fly a job in the White House.

But the real issue here isn’t the fly that landed on his disgusting head, it’s the fact that he DIDN’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.

Even Joe Biden himself got in on the meme action on Twitter, sharing a link to www.flywillvote.com, which redirects to the voting website iwillvote.com.

But what we know for sure is that Mike Pence somehow came third in a two-person race. Yikes.

The election is less than a month away, and to be quite honest, the fly doesn’t seem like the worst option at this point.

Thursday’s debate marks two of four scheduled debates ahead of the election on November 3. However, it’s unclear how Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis will impact the rest of the election campaign.

