Jenny Mikakos has resigned as Victoria’s Health Minister, after Premier Daniel Andrews told an inquiry that he views her as responsible for the failed scheme.

The premier gave evidence to the inquiry via video link yesterday, and said that he regards her as accountable for the disastrous program, for which private security guards were employed.

Mikakos released a statement to the media earlier today, and needless to say, she seems furious at the Premier’s decision to throw her under the bus. She wrote:

“For 3 months, I have looked forward to learning who made the fateful decision to use security guards … I have always put everything into my ministerial responsibilities. I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the Premier’s statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe I cannot continue to serve in his Cabinet.”

She added:

“I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined. I know that my statement and evidence would have been uncomfortable for some.”

She apologised to Victorians but said that she does not believe “in good conscience” that her actions lead to the disastrous quarantine breaches that caused a second wave of COVID-19.