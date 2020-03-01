Thanks for signing up!

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Mikaela Spielberg came onto everyone’s radar earlier this month when she announced her new career as a sex worker. At the the time, her father Steven Spielberg expressed support, as any loving parent should.

On the weekend, the 23-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic assault in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her fiance, 47-year-old professional dart player Chuck Pankow, confirmed the details to Fox News.

“No one is hurt,” he said, describing the incident as “a misunderstanding.”

The arrest took place at 6:30 AM on the morning after her birthday. Spielberg was taken to the Hill Detention Center, where her bail was posted shortly after.

Despite this, Tennessee law required Spielberg to be held for a full 12 hours, as is routine for domestic violence cases.

The news comes less than two weeks after Spielberg announced her foray into the adult entertainment industry.

Spielberg has been uploading solo videos on PornHub and has registered to become an exotic dancer in the state of Tennessee, where she and her fiance live.

She told reporters her decision was based on not wanting to be financially dependent on her parents, loving her own body and wanting a sense of empowerment.

Initial reports described her father’s reactions as supportive, which garnered praise from the general public.

However in the days that followed, a family friend told reporters that the Jurassic Park director was quietly concerned and embarrassed.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.