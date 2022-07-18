A Former Project Host Alleged The Show Ignored Her Multiple Pleas To Include Indigenous Talent

Another day, another instance of The Project being a tone deaf and problematic bunch of ignoramuses. What have they done this time, you ask? According to former presenter Meshel Laurie, they allegedly ignored multiple requests to include Indigenous talent on the show.

In a series of Instagram posts and comments, Laurie alleged she pitched myriad proposals to The Project‘s executives, which detailed how the show could champion Indigenous voices.

In one post, she uploaded screenshots of a email she’d sent in 2016, where she pitched an “informal mentoring program” to help foster Indigenous presenters.

“The purpose is to actually make a difference in the Australian media landscape and to ensure we don’t just have Aboriginal voices on the show during NAIDOC Week,” it said.

“To have commentators as part of the revolving team who happen to be Indigenous, not here specifically to comment on Indigenous issues.”

In the post’s caption, Laurie claimed the email was one of three attempts to employ regular Indigenous panellists.

In comments on another Instagram post, she alleged her ideas to improve The Project‘s Indigenous representation were either ignored or met with indifference.

“I tried for years to get The Project to employ Aboriginal comedians, by the way, and I have the emails to prove it. No interest,” she wrote.

She also criticised how the show observed NAIDOC Week, claiming their white panellists received the “credit” every year while Indigenous contributors were featured as a tokenistic gesture.

It’s important to note that in the time since the alleged emails and pitches were sent, The Project has regularly welcomed Barranbinya man Tony Armstrong as a panellist.

However, it’s still extremely disheartening to hear Laurie’s claims that The Project‘s executives ignored her repeated attempts to instil meaningful change within the media landscape by championing Indigenous voices — something that could have been done long before Armstrong made his debut behind the desk in 2021.

The allegations fit within a problematic pattern of disrespect The Project displays towards Indigenous people; it was only last week that an all-white panel debated if Australia should have a referendum to decide whether or not the Aboriginal flag should become the national flag.

In another recent example, on Twitter, Gomeroi woman Madeline Hayman-Reber detailed the disappointing treatment she received from one of the show’s producers last NAIDOC Week.

I still remember last NAIDOC Week when 10 News First put out the Blak weather map, and a producer from The Project rang and berated me as to how I “knew” the First Nations names for each capital city because she was getting different answers. She was looking at the AIATSIS map. — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) July 18, 2022

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Hayman-Reber and members of the Indigenous community on the issue.