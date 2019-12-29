Over $50,000 has been raised for the Rural Fire Service as a result of ‘Merry Crisis’ Scott Morrison t-shirts inspired by the Chippendale mural.

Australian artist Scott Marsh designed the shirts as an RFS fundraiser after his ScoMo mural in Chippendale went viral.

Scott took to Instagram to announce the massive achievement, made possible with the help of Aisle6ix, who have donated their screen printing services to deliver more than 1000 shirts.

Although the hilarious ‘Merry Crisis’ mural has sadly been removed, you can still pick up a t-shirt for $48AUD.

“Celebrate the climate crisis with this Tee featuring Prime Minister Scomo in Hawaii, sipping on pina coladas while Australia burns,” the product description reads.

Due to the Christmas break, all orders will be shipped from January 18, but if you’re in the market for a shirt that’ll piss off your dad next Christmas, stock up now.

If you’re unfamiliar with this work, Scott Marsh is the same artistic genius who gave us the Alan Jones ball gag, Israel Folau begging for donations in front of his Lamborghini and the Will Connolly “not all heroes wear capes” murals that we all know and love.

It may not be in the way we expected the leader of our nation to help the RFS, but at least Scott Morrison’s stupid head is raising money for the bushfires now.