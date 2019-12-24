No doubt about it: It’s been a big one. We’ve all had a massive bloody year. Some of it’s been fun, a lot of it’s been a slog, but we did it. We all got through it together, and now it’s December 25th once again. The holly and jolly Christmas Day.

No matter where you are in the world and what you’re doing today, take some time to have a little chill and maybe a wee dram and a chinwag or two with your near and dear.

Whether you plan on having a Merry Little Christmas or a Big Bloody Bastard, we hope it’s a ripper. A wee belter. A full donk you beaut of a day. An absolute bloody pearler.

From us and ours, to you and yours, a very Merry Christmas. And thank you, as always, for reading and getting around all our silly or spicy yarns throughout 2019. PEDESTRIAN.TV bloody youse all.

A very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year. Let’s hope it’s a sick one with plenty of beers.

Cheers, kents!