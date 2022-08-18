It’s here, it’s happening. The return to the Meredith Supernatural Amphitheatre is locked and loaded for the start of summer and now we have a line-up worthy of bringing a spare boot to wave above your head at all times.

Alert the group chat, find the pole for your next doof stick and start scouring op shops for your dream couch that’ll caress your tired bones after hours of boogying deep in the ‘sup. This line-up’s a belter and a beautiful way to celebrate the country’s best festival’s 30th lap around the sun on December 9-11.

The ballot is still open so if you want to get along to the best bash out in the beauty of the Victorian bush then head on over to the Meredith website and give your name to our beloved party Aunty.

The survivor's guilt of being the only one in the friend group to get tickets in the Meredith Ballot. — Nat Tencic (@nattencic) August 17, 2022

Here’s Your Meredith Music Festival 2022 Line Up

Caribou

Dry Cleaning

Yothu Yindi

Courtney Barnett

The Comet Is Coming

Tkay Maidza

Sharon Van Etten

Nu Genea

DJ Quik

Erika de Casier

Babe Rainbow

Derrick Carter

Private Function

SHOUSE

CLAMM

Minami Deutsch

Tasman Keith

Surprise Chef

Our Carlson

Darcy Justice

POOKIE

Rot TV

OK EG

Allara

Rubi Du

Daphni



+ MORE TO COME

So there you have it — the first drop of artists wandering blissfully into the supernatural amphitheatre on the second weekend of summer. It’s not lost on me that Meredith mainstay Silence Wedge has not yet been announced but I can only assume they’ll join the line-up in the next announcement.

That next drop is meant to land “in the next month or so” and we’ll absolutely keep you updated.

Sort out who scored the first-round ballot, start organising your group costumes and we’ll see you deep in the ‘sup for a massive groove before retiring to our tents and waking up for a tai chi sesh with Master Song.