It’s not often that someone’s experience of fucking around and finding out is put on display for the world to see in the cold light of day. But when it does happen my God is it gorgeous.

One bloke in Melbourne’s inner north has awoken this morning to his Find Out era after his car was slapped with a spray paint job that screams “2000s coming-of-age film”.

A friend of mine spied the car when she headed out this morning in Northcote and immediately lit up the group chat with photos. An absolute treasure to wake up to at the start of the week — though maybe not for the car’s owner.

Is it a jilted ex wanting to make it known that they know they were cheated on? Is it an art piece? Is it a prop for a local indie film? Is it guerilla marketing for a reboot of Mean Girls?

Who’s to say but my God I hope it’s the former. Please let this be an incredible display of someone being so phenomenally off it that they’ve gone and spray-painted their rage thoughts on their former lover’s car.

The balance here between the neat lettering and the drip of the paint is stunning. It’s a masterpiece.

Also, having the time and speed to do three sides of this bloke’s car? Incredible. I can feel the anger radiating from each letter sprayed across the car’s many frosty panels. Good Lord this is delicious.

Apparently, the Melbourne bloke who owns the set of wheels eventually appeared in the brisk morning air to see his surprise new paint job. A neighbour joked he’d “pissed off the wrong person” which was met with a chuckle before he jumped in and drove off — hopefully straight to a car wash.