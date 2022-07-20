We all know Melbourne is a chilly place to live. Right now I am curled up under a knitted blanket like a small prawn, gripping on to my hot water bottle as if my life depends on it. Actually my partner has started calling my hot water bottle our third because it is so consistently in my clutches.

Honestly thank GOD for hot water bottles (I accidentally just typed ‘hot wattle battles’ which is stupid and funny) because this morning was the coldest Melbourne morning in four bloody years.

According to The Age, temperatures in the CBD dropped to 1.2 degrees around 6.30am. If you’re out in the ‘burbs it got even chillier, with temperatures dropping below 0 degrees at Melbourne Airport.

Victoria has faced its coldest morning of the year, with areas dipping to a low of 1 degree. Many Victorians woke up to frost covering lawns and cars, as The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe frost warning for Victoria’s Northern Country and the state’s Eastern regions. pic.twitter.com/OzLCV7AVBC — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) July 20, 2022

A bunch of shivering Melbournians shared their frosty pics on Twitter.

08h30…20/6/22… it’s a beautiful sunny Winter morning here in Melbourne as I head off for today’s adventure through my local park…ol’ Jack Frost has clearly paid a visit overnight..current temperature..2C… pic.twitter.com/R2l6vZtUu9 — Terence McCarthy (@TerenceMcCart14) July 19, 2022

With settled conditions and clear skies, many parts of #Melbourne saw their coldest morning in 4 years today.

Minimum temperatures A cool and sunny day ahead, top of 13°C in the city. ☀️

Observations: https://t.co/M58ZA9f0kX pic.twitter.com/vFSwbQ6Er3 — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) July 19, 2022

First frost for a while in suburban Melbourne pic.twitter.com/yZp3usRlPg — Matt Gillard (@mattgillard) July 19, 2022

And pour one out for poor TikTok user @irresistiblebowelsyndrom whose ashtray froze over during the night. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers etc.

Brr!!