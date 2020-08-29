If you thought Melbourne’s picturesque weather and minimal coronavirus cases today was set to mark the end of the terrible year, think again because Victoria is set to be rocked by wild weather again this weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for southern Victoria, urging residents to brace for 100km/hr winds as a cold front moves across the state.

According to the warning, Victorians should prepare for winds averaging 60-70km/hr, with gusts of up to 100km/hr early on Sunday morning. To put it simply, you should *probably* bring that deck chair inside before you go to bed tonight.

Northerly winds will strengthen SUNDAY as a cold front approaches #Victoria. A Severe Weather Warning for damaging winds has been issued for southern and mountain districts. Details here: https://t.co/aN2MgC0yq9 pic.twitter.com/kQ95MNBf4n — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) August 28, 2020

The strong winds are predicted to start in the Grampians and southwest coast early in the morning before hitting the city and central Victoria towards the late morning.

Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Wonthaggi, Bacchus Marsh and the city are all expected to be hit by the weather.

“Loose branches that may have been dislodged on Thursday may come down with further strong winds, while wet ground with weakened trees only increases the risk,” an SES spokesperson told news.com.au. “The safest place to be during a storm is indoors. If exercising, do so either before the storm impacts or once it has passed your local area.”

Thankfully, if the wild weather prompts a power outage that could impact your health or safety, the Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that you *are* allowed to travel to a friend or family’s house if you need.

The news comes days after Melbourne was hit with storms that killed four people including a young child. Many Victorians are still reporting power outages and contaminated water.

So I guess this is just Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to stay the fuck home and wash our hands.