Victorians are now allowed to welcome visitors into their home, but a handy-dandy flow chart from the State Government suggests share house residents should expect some… interesting chats.

On Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced that Melbourne residents can welcome up to two adults into their home each day.

Andrews then shared an infographic detailing how those eased coronavirus restrictions will operate.

The chart lays out the mechanics of the new rules, which are designed to limit in-home interactions while the virus is kicking about. Simple enough, right?

But the chart appears to confirm what Andrews referenced at Tuesday’s press conference: it seems share house residents will need to organise some sort of “rotation”, where only one resident can welcome visitors – or visit someone else’s home – each day.

Some commenters have taken to Andrews’ Facebook page to suss out the new guidelines, asking if this means some sort of ‘coordination’ is in order.

At time of writing, it certainly appears that’ll be the case; depending on how chill your share house is, you might need to have some interesting conversations with housemates to make home visits work.

The chart also makes no mention of intimate partners, who were permitted to visit their other halves under Melbourne’s previous coronavirus restrictions.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted the Premier’s office for comment on how the new rules apply to share houses, and how they interact with the previous intimate partner guidelines.

Elsewhere, punters are still permitted to meet outside in groups no larger than ten, so juggling at-home visits and sunny park sessions may be the play for a little while longer.

Andrews yesterday said the limits on indoors visits are set to linger past November 8, when the Victorian Government is expected to announce another batch of eased restrictions.

That’s due to the fact that at-home meetings have been identified as a particularly risky vector for COVID-19 infections. God knows we’ve absolutely had it with that shit.

Anyway, we’ll keep you posted on that one.