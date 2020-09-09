Aliens appeared to make their closest encounter yet on Tuesday morning, thanks to a spaceship-shaped cloud spotted hovering over Melbourne.

Video producer Sue Roberts is the queen responsible for capturing the aliens in their tracks, when she took photographs for her Facebook of the mysterious cloud that loomed heavily over Melbourne.

“It was about 6:30 and I just saw the most amazing light in the sky,” she told the ABC.

“It was brightly coloured and looked like a space ship. It looked quite surreal actually. It was just sitting there for ages and I was curious to know what type of cloud it was.”

Ok, so what exactly is that ominous red thing in the distance and should we all be worried about an alien invasion?

Well, apparently that thing over yonder is a lenticular cloud, more specifically an altocumulus lenticularis, so you can remove all worries about being probed anytime soon.

“Basically you’ve got these beautiful, smooth layers of wind just running along happily,” said Technical Observer at the Bureau of Meteorology Rowland Beardsell.

“They get obstructed by the mountain range which causes waves to form.”

Apparently the smoothness of the cloud is what specifically makes it of the lenticular variety and something about the word lenticular just sounds delicious.

Roberts wasn’t the only one who spotted the cloud, and many other curious Facebooking Melbournians also hopped outside to snap the UFO-shaped beauty.

Honestly, even if they were UFO’s, would we even be surprised at this point in the year?