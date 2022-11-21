CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and rape.

A Melbourne woman who suspected her fiancé was cheating on her decided to open his email inbox but found no evidence of an affair. Instead, she found multiple videos of him raping her while she was asleep, the Victorian county court has heard.

The man pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual assault and two charges of rape on Monday and admitted to raping her seven times and sexually assaulting her 21 times. Every time, it was without her knowledge.

Prosecutors told the court the woman found nine emails containing videos from 2020 of sexual assault that her partner had sent to himself between email accounts.

He filmed himself undressing and assaulting her as she slept. Some videos were just a few seconds long but the longest went for 12 minutes.

The woman said she could identify herself because her tattoos were visible.

The woman said in court she felt violated and betrayed as well as ashamed, which she said was unfair because she hadn’t done anything wrong. Feelings of shame are common after sexual assault.

“I have no idea how I am supposed to trust anyone in an intimate relationship again in future,” she said in court.

She couldn’t even feel safe in her own bed. Absolutely cooked.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.