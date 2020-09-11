If there’s any more reason to be okay with staying inside for 23-hrs a day over your weekend, this is probably it – Melbourne is about to cop a massive chunk of rain in the next couple of days. I guess there’s an upside to the lockdown, and its that you’re not going to feel bad about staying inside this weekend.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Melbourne is set to be absolutely drenched on Saturday, with a whopping 10-30mm predicted to hit the city in one day. ONE. DAY.

For perspective, that’s pretty much the entire amount of rain that we got in Melbourne for the whole of September last year. Literally, the BoM recorded 41mm of rain for Melbourne across the entire month, and we’re likely going to cop like most of that in a single day tomorrow.

The only thing I can think of that would come close to that was back in 2018 when it absolutely chucked it down and Flinders St Station flooded. Remember that rain, Melbourne? Yeah. This might just be another rainy day like that one.

Even our beloved Monty St Bridge got a good bath that day.

It’s almost as if the sky just knew that the whole city is stuck inside in stage 4 lockdowns, and just decided to go out and water the garden for us.

Oh and if you have any indoor plants that are having a serious time right now, may I suggest popping them outside tomorrow for a big drink? I know I’ll be doing that for sure.

So if you had any semblance of plans tomorrow that were anything beyond going for a one (1) hour walk in Melbourne – if that’s even possible right now – sorry but…it’s cancelled. Mother nature has other plans for you, and that is 100% sitting down on your ass and starting an old TV show from episode one. Join me in rewatching Charmed or something.