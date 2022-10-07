As if the absolute transport chaos in Sydney wasn’t enough, Melburnians have been reporting floating cars and flooding parks after wild and woolly weather. Truly a day to stay home.

Footage from South Melbourne showed a couple cars submerged under York Street Bridge, which is certainly not ideal. Perhaps this is the wetter successor to that dastardly Montague Street Bridge?

Wet weather is causing havoc across Melbourne, with two cars becoming submerged in floodwaters beneath the York Street bridge in South Melbourne.



The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting up to 25mm of rain to fall today, with flood warnings issued in parts of Victoria. #9News pic.twitter.com/AA2bwoZ619 — 9News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) October 7, 2022

Heavy rain has caused chaos across Melbourne, with flash flooding in the suburbs and the city. Two people had to take refuge on the roof of their car after getting caught in floodwater under the York Street Bridge in South Melbourne. https://t.co/3MJATaiTBg #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/wvvPo3MAtk — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 7, 2022

Wild flooding also hit Elsternwick Park in Brighton, proving that today is truly not the day for a quick kick round with the footy.

Just a bit wet at Elsternwick Park today… pic.twitter.com/Yn7xwzPloR — Paul Amy (@PaulAmy375) October 7, 2022

Cool cool cool, I absolutely love swimming in the park.

Another vid shows Coburg’s Merri Creek performing some truly terrifying fast-flowing action.

Melbourne was battered by storms and heavy rain overnight, with the Bureau Of Meteorology predicting more wet weather on the way.



This video shows Merri Creek overflowing onto the walking track at Coburg. pic.twitter.com/E4XDTNeYa4 — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) October 6, 2022

And in even more fucked news, a private dam in Craigieburn overflowed.

The situation in Craigieburn is worsening. A dam alongside Mickleham Road is bursting at the seams and crews are worried it could give way. They’re up against relentless rain and water is now gushing into a nearby home. @10NewsFirstMelb pic.twitter.com/orAcrG2CzE — Amber Johnston (@amberjohnston_1) October 7, 2022

It flooded both roads and properties nearby, plus made folks’ drinking water brown, per 9News.

Not! Ideal!

On Friday morning, the Besties Bureau of Metereology (BoM) issued a severe thunderstorm warning. There were also flash flooding warnings across the state.

Frankston was hit particularly badly by the weather, with roads getting utterly fucked by the rain. Vic Emergency put out a warning for the suburb, urging people to stay inside and away from flood waters.

Delays around Frankston with flooding on Cranbourne Road near the Moorooduc Highway. Never drive through flooded roads. Delay your trip if possible. Allow plenty of extra time getting to your destination with heavy rain across Victoria. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/MOU3LQ97eX — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) October 7, 2022

Truly fucked scenes there. No thank you, no thank you at all.

Jeeze Louise, here in Melbourne rain is coming down in Biblical proportions. Floods anyone? — Andrew Trezise (@Weskittun) October 7, 2022

wtf is this melbourne rain i can’t even hear myself think — pia (@spideysariana) October 6, 2022

They clearly account for rain when they design new train stations in Melbourne, don't they? pic.twitter.com/QZRytkM5fX — Antoun Issa (@antissa) October 7, 2022

Speaking to reporters, BoM’s Michael Efron spilled the tea on exactly how much rain Melbourne copped.

“In Melbourne city itself, we’ve seen around half the October average falling in just an hour,” he said.

“But some of the suburbs actually received around 30 millimetres… just falling in the space of 20 minutes or half an hour.”

Victorian SES Chief Tim Wiebusch said volunteers have responded to more than 600 requests for assistance so far.

“Over 330 of those [calls] have related to flash flooding impacts or leaking roofs and the like,” he said.

He also warned people not to drive through flood waters.

Across Victoria, 15 people have tried to drive through floodwaters in the last 24 hours. Don’t do it!!! Naughty!

“Driving through floodwaters could be the last decision you make,” Wiebusch added.

You heard the man. Don’t even think about it.