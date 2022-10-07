As if the absolute transport chaos in Sydney wasn’t enough, Melburnians have been reporting floating cars and flooding parks after wild and woolly weather. Truly a day to stay home.

Footage from South Melbourne showed a couple cars submerged under York Street Bridge, which is certainly not ideal. Perhaps this is the wetter successor to that dastardly Montague Street Bridge?

Wild flooding also hit Elsternwick Park in Brighton, proving that today is truly not the day for a quick kick round with the footy.

Cool cool cool, I absolutely love swimming in the park.

Another vid shows Coburg’s Merri Creek performing some truly terrifying fast-flowing action.

And in even more fucked news, a private dam in Craigieburn overflowed.

It flooded both roads and properties nearby, plus made folks’ drinking water brown, per 9News.

Not! Ideal!

On Friday morning, the Besties Bureau of Metereology (BoM) issued a severe thunderstorm warning. There were also flash flooding warnings across the state.

Frankston was hit particularly badly by the weather, with roads getting utterly fucked by the rain. Vic Emergency put out a warning for the suburb, urging people to stay inside and away from flood waters.

Truly fucked scenes there. No thank you, no thank you at all.

Speaking to reporters, BoM’s Michael Efron spilled the tea on exactly how much rain Melbourne copped.

“In Melbourne city itself, we’ve seen around half the October average falling in just an hour,” he said.

“But some of the suburbs actually received around 30 millimetres… just falling in the space of 20 minutes or half an hour.”

Victorian SES Chief Tim Wiebusch said volunteers have responded to more than 600 requests for assistance so far.

“Over 330 of those [calls] have related to flash flooding impacts or leaking roofs and the like,” he said.

He also warned people not to drive through flood waters.

Across Victoria, 15 people have tried to drive through floodwaters in the last 24 hours. Don’t do it!!! Naughty!

“Driving through floodwaters could be the last decision you make,” Wiebusch added.

You heard the man. Don’t even think about it.

