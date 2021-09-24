Well, shit, it happened: some of the Victoria Police officers who have taken part in the operation against those Melbourne protests this week have been identified as close contacts.

According to The Guardian, Police say a small number of Victorian officers have been identified as a close contact to a man who attended the Victorian Workers Rally for Freedom protest on Wednesday, September 22nd, and has since tested positive for COVID-19. The officers have been informed to get tested and isolate.

As of the time this article is published, it’s unclear whether the man was infected when he attended the riot.

“For operational reasons, numbers will not be provided on how many officers were placed into quarantine as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson for Victoria Police said in a statement.

“Victoria Police’s priority first and foremost is to ensure the safety of its people and the community. The community can be assured that service delivery to the public will remain unaffected during this time.”

Today, Victoria Police officers and protesters clashed at a Coles at Northcote Plaza. It’s the fifth day of construction workers, and some disguising themselves as such, protesting against a necessary two-week industry lockdown and mandatory vaccinations.

Yesterday, it was revealed that one of the protesters was—gasp—not actually a tradie. On Monday, a so-called “peaceful protester” allegedly kicked a dog. On Tuesday, another reportedly attacked a journalist covering the event with pee and a can of V.

That night, Victoria Premier Dan Andrews slammed protesters for their behaviour.

“There is no excuse for the terrible behaviour we have seen in our city over the last two days,” he said in a statement.

“Acts of violence and disruption won’t result in one less case of COVID – in fact it only helps the virus to spread.”

Stay tuned for more on this story.