Content warning: this article discusses assault.

A group of Melbourne picnickers was violently attacked by an entire family of anti-lockdown brutes just for following COVID safety measures and wearing masks.

According to Victoria Police, a group of four—a 51-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman, and two 12-year-old girls—were having a picnic at Slater Reserve in Blackburn North yesterday afternoon, when a man and woman, their dog, and “up to five children believed to be aged between eight and 15 arrived at the park and began swearing at the 12-year-old girls and removing QR codes from the park fencing.”

The 51-year-old woman and 43-year-old friend approached the group and asked them to stop, which is when they were verbally abused and then attacked.

One of the young girls in the offending group reportedly “swiped” at the 43-year-old woman, tried to remove her face mask, and kicked her. The other woman was “placed in a headlock by the offending woman and dragged to the ground before she was kicked by other members of the group.”

Speaking to reporters via 9News, Jacquelyn, one of the victims of the attack said: “They were trying to rip our masks off, telling us that we’re afraid of a cold, we’re afraid of the flu, and then tried coughing on us.”

“They should be ashamed. They can have their views but they don’t need to force them or attack people that share different views.”

From there, two men then came to the aid of the women and young girls attacked but were then attacked by the man from the offending group and a dog, which bit both men’s hands.

“He walked behind me and the next thing I know the dog’s latched onto my arm,” Alex Kimberly, one of the passing men said.

“The fear in her eyes was full-on … I couldn’t believe it.”

“It’s just erupted into a vicious assault on these two ladies and utilising a dog to attack two males who have tried to help,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Graham Ross said.

Fortunately, the two 12-year-old girls were not physically injured and after the offending group fled, an ambulance arrived and treated the four adult victims.

Police have issued a search for the man, woman, and up to five children believed to be aged between eight and 15.

“The man is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and was wearing black track pants with distinctive stripes on the side, a black t-shirt, and runners,” they said.

“He had a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a bald head with a goatee.

“The woman is perceived to be Caucasian and was wearing a long black jacket and black pants. She had long dark hair and aged in her 30’s to 40’s.”

Victoria Police are currently asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

It is not yet known whether this group is involved in the violent anti-lockdown protests that have occurred in Melbourne over the week. There, one man allegedly attacked a reporter with urine and another allegedly kicked a dog.

