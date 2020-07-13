CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses accusations of sexual assault/misconduct.

A Melbourne photographer has admitted to being “an abuser”, after at least 59 accusations of sexual misconduct against him were brought to light by musician Jaguar Jonze.

A couple days ago, Jonze took to Instagram after “hearing so many stories about a particular male photographer who works in the industry”. She subsequently encouraged those with similar experiences to reach out to her.

Over the coming days, Jonze was met with a multitude of allegations against the same male photographer, and compiled them into a series of Instagram posts. “59 women affected by the same man who has worked under two different names. 88 other horrific stories. This makes me feel really sick. That so many womxn have had to endure this and keep it to themselves. We deserve safety, we deserve respect.”

29-year-old Jack Stafford, who recently shot the likes of Kate Miller-Heidke and Odette over Skype for an isolation series, has since come forward acknowledging that he is the photographer-in-question, addressing the many allegations.

“I abused my power,” he said in a statement on Medium. “And have displayed pure misogyny in more than just my professional career but also in my personal life, with conversation and other actions to people who tried and failed to stop me. This wasn’t their fault.”

In the lengthy post, Stafford admitted to sending inappropriate messages, encouraging naked shoots and sharing intimate images of models with third-party viewers without the model’s permission.

He also admitted to exposing himself: “It wasnt [sic] upto [sic] the other person to stop me from talking about sex, or my penis. Or to have them stop me from showing them my penis in any way shape or form.”

“I now have come to realise that if so many people believe I am capable of either consciously or unconsciously manipulating a situation to suit me and serve in an unpure way then I should 100% be listening to that and that they are right.”

“I was absolutely wrong. I am an abuser.”

“We hear you, we see you, we believe you,” Jonze commented, addressing the many womxn brave enough to come forward with their harrowing stories.

If you are struggling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 if you are having suicidal thoughts. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.