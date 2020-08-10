Thanks for signing up!

A nurse involved in Victoria’s coronavirus quarantine hotel system says fears for the mental health of guests led security guards to permit more ‘fresh air’ breaks than originally allowed.

Speaking to the ABC, an anonymous nurse highlighted what she saw as major flaws in the Victoria’s hotel quarantine system, which has been linked to the surge of new cases in the state.

While guests were officially permitted 15-minute accompanied ‘fresh air’ breaks twice a week, the nurse claims some people under quarantine were allowed outside for half an hour each day.

She said that some quarantined guests threatened to self-harm if they weren’t permitted outside to smoke, leading security staffers to bend the official guidelines.

“You’ve got no choice but to take that threat seriously,” she said.

The nurse claimed that mask use was spotty among some guests and security guards, and alleged that one guest she personally escorted out of a hotel for a cigarette break eventually tested positive for COVID-19.

You can read the ABC’s full chat with the nurse here.

The allegations come just days before public hearings in a parliamentary inquiry into the hotel quarantine system, which has been hounded by claims of improper training for guards.

Several whistleblowers have approached the media to lay other serious allegations about the scheme, leading reporters to question Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews about potential “intimate contact” between staffers and quarantined guests.

Leaked emails obtained by The Age show a top government official also warned the Department of Health and Human Services about the reliance on private security contractors.

Victoria today recorded an additional 322 new cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths related to the illness, which is the most deaths recorded in the state in a single day.

