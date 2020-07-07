Premier Dan Andrews has announced that the entire Melbourne Metropolitan Area, as well as Mitchell Shire beyond that, will be placed back under Stage 3 restrictive lockdown conditions for a period of six weeks as of 11:59pm on Wednesday, July 8th.

The renewed lockdowns were announced after skyrocketing cases of coronavirus in the city, including 191 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to July 8th.

The restrictions are tough, and involve a strict stay-at-home order.

Here’s what you’ll be able to do – and what you won’t be able to do – under the new lockdown conditions.

READ MORE The Entire Melbourne Metro Area Is Being Put Back Into Stage 3 Lockdown

WHERE

The lockdown restrictions cover the all local government areas in the Melbourne Metropolitan region, as well as Mitchell Shire, which extends as far north as Puckapunyal, Heathcote South, and Tarcombe. This area includes areas like the Mornington Peninsula, but does not include Geelong.

The remainder of Victoria will remain under current relaxed restrictions.

WHAT IS THE “MELBOURNE METROPOLITAN” AREA

The Melbourne Metropolitan area spans 9,990 square km, incorporating a collection of local government areas. Its boundaries extend out to the Hume, Whittlesea, Nillumbik, and Yarra Ranges LGA’s in the north and north-east, Melton and Wyndham in the west, Cardinia in the east, and Casey, Frankston, and the Mornington Peninsula in the south-east and south.

More information on the boundaries of the Melbourne Metropolitan Area can be found here.

WHEN

Lockdowns come into effect from 11:59pm on Wednesday, July 9th. They will last at least 6 weeks, until Wednesday August 19th.

LEAVING THE HOME

Under the Stay At Home orders, there are only four reasons for anyone to leave their primary residence:

Shopping for food and essential supplies.

Seeking medical care, or assisting in the care of others.

Conducting work or study, but only if it can’t be conducted at home.

Daily exercise.

The Stay At Home order requires people to remain at their primary residence. People will not be allowed to “escape” to a holiday home during the lockdown period.

LEAVING THE MELBOURNE METROPOLITAN AREA

People are only permitted to leave the Melbourne Metropolitan area for three reasons:

Shopping for food and essential supplies.

Seeking medical care, or assisting in the care of others.

Conducting work or study, but only if it can’t be conducted at home.

OUTDOOR GATHERINGS AND EXERCISE

Outdoor gatherings are only permitted for the purposes of daily exercise. They will be limited to groups of two people maximum and must be from the same household group.

Exercise is only permitted within the borders of the Metropolitan Melbourne area and Mitchell Shire. Residents are not permitted to travel outside this area for the purposes of exercise.

Community sport will cease.

INDOOR GATHERINGS

Zero people allowed to visit a home.

Intimate partners, however, will be allowed to visit each other. Technically this falls under the “care giving” provisions of the reasons to leave the house.

Weddings will be restricted to five people. Funerals will be limited to ten people plus officiants.

SCHOOL AND EDUCATION

Year 11 & 12, as well as Year 10 students studying VCE subjects, will resume normal face-to-face schooling from Monday. Special needs students will also resume normal schooling as scheduled.

Prep through (non VCE) Year 10 students will have school holidays extended by one week.

This only applies to schools within the lockdown areas.

PUBS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS

Will close to dine-in patrons under lockdown conditions. Premises will be permitted to operate takeaway services only.

RETAIL

Will be permitted to remain open subject to density restrictions.

HAIRDRESSERS

Permitted to remain open.

More details will be added to this article as they become available.