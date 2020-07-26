I get it, almost.

I understand the urge to fabricate a new world when faced with a terrifying and unavoidable fact of life, like, say, a pandemic.

It makes sense that anyone would clutch half-remembered truisms about the law to con themselves out of that knowledge, and I see the appeal of Facebook groups posting make-believe facts about dusty maritime rules so people can deny material reality.

Who could begrudge people for their dwindling faith in authority when it so routinely lets them down?

That said, the opposition to face masks in Melbourne is pretty stupid, and that video of a woman harassing the staff at a Melbourne Bunnings for asking her to cover her face in the store shows what happens when selfishness, arrogance, and fear combine.

But the video has not reflected well on the Australians who believe they can (and should) flout Melbourne’s mask mandate, and Twitter user Kris Read was moved to edit a Bunnings ad to celebrate face masks and “tolerant customer service staff who refuse to put up with your bullshit.”

Observe:

Mask up, folks.