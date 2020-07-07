As the Melbourne Metro area looks to head back into Stage 3 lockdown for 6 weeks, many have been left wondering whether the latest travel restrictions will permit them to see their significant others in separate houses.

Well, loved-up Melburnians can breathe a momentary sigh of relief. According to the Department of Health and Human Services’ current ‘Stay at Home Directions’, you will be able to visit an “intimate” partner under lockdown.

As stated in the DHHS’ documents, Melburnians are able to leave their premises “to visit a person with whom they are in an intimate personal relationship.”

This information is currently applicable to those in locked down postcodes, but will be extended to the entire city when it inevitably enters stage 3 restrictions once more.

However, it is worth noting that these orders are being “reviewed daily”, and that any of the current conditions have the potential to change.

