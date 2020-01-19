Thanks for signing up!

In news that would’ve been half-surprising before climate change royally fucked us, Melbourne is copping golf ball-sized hail in the middle of the bushfire crisis.

Across the country this week we’ve seen flooding, bushfires, huge blankets of smoke and now, huge hail stones. It is truly apocalyptic stuff.

A quick look at the Victoria Emergency website shows warnings for thunderstorms and hail, bushfires, flooding and poor air quality. All within one state.

The Victorian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the inner east and southeast of Melbourne.

According to the warning, hail stones of “up to 5cm in diameter” have been reported in areas such as Glen Iris.

⚠️ UPDATED Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #Melbourne. A very dangerous thunderstorm is moving over the inner east and southeast. This storm has produced hail up to 5cm in diameter and heavy rainfall. Latest warning at https://t.co/Frdc2GO89T pic.twitter.com/ca2Yc9GNCG — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) January 19, 2020

Residents in Melbourne’s bayside suburbs were quick to share photos and videos of the literal golf balls falling from the sky.

The same #MelbWeather hashtag that was sharing smoke-filled skies earlier in the week is now depicting severe thunderstorms across much of the city.

happy birthday val! 30 mins ago it was 30c and sunny. #melbweather pic.twitter.com/Xnpt9OBbOw — Daniel (@firewaters) January 19, 2020

Haha holy crapballs. Hail the size of golf balls in Elwood. Middle of "Summer". Just snapped these shots then. This is how it ends #melbweather pic.twitter.com/o5giWfjd64 — Luke Marshall (@marshwah) January 19, 2020

The giant hail stones have been seen as far north as Templestowe, right down to the southern suburbs of Elwood and St Kilda.

The State Emergency Service warns people in impacted areas to secure loose outdoor items, stay inside and away from windows wherever possible and to stay informed on weather warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website.

If you’re driving, the SES advises to pull over away from trees, drains or low-lying areas if conditions become dangerous.

If golf ball-sized hail in the middle of the worst bushfire season we’ve seen in years isn’t enough to convince you that climate change is real, I truly don’t know what will.