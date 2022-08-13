A Bunch Of Melb Suburbs Just Copped A Hailstorm So I Guess We’ll Be Having Iced Soy Lattes

Parts of Melbourne have been buffeted with hail on Saturday afternoon while others have remained completely dry in the type of borked weather pattern we have come to expect from Victoria’s capital city.

Four seasons, one day — it’s the Melbourne way, babay!

So a beautiful sunny 16 degrees this morning and now it's feels like 8 degrees and freaking snow…well hail. But ffs Melbourne sort your shit out#fourseasonsinoneday#melbourneweather pic.twitter.com/IAJakYCDpO — ElizaAW (@Eliza_AnnW) August 13, 2022

Helping my daughter move house, Melbourne turning on the good weather!!! Hail storm just to add to the excitement!! 😂🤣😬 pic.twitter.com/PAkTToZETc — Justme (@Kickasskiwi1) August 13, 2022

Meteorologist Phoebe de Wilt told The Age the hail was caused by “quite an unsettled weather system at the moment over the whole of the state but particularly just south of Frankston.”

“Typically, we’d see it mostly in spring or early summer … they’re driven more by instability in the atmosphere than the heat of the ground.”

“Because this complex low-pressure system is really dynamic and changing all the time it’s hard to know exactly where those storms will be,” she told the publication.

I’m not 100 per cent sure any of those words made sense to me but as long as the scientists know what they mean — it’s all good.

What’s truly borked about this most recent hail storm was the hyper-localisation.

Suburbs such as Preston, Northcote and Craigieburn in the inner north looked like scenes from Love Actually but without the recommended daily intake of Hugh Grant.

Contrastingly, suburbs such as Parkville and Seddon in the inner north-west and inner west remained completely dry with no hail to be seen. There was also a distinct lack of Hugh Grant reported in those suburbs.

So far, there are no reports of anybody being injured by this flash hailstorm but we’ll keep you posted if that changes.

There have been numerous warnings by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) for both Melbourne and Sydney so far this month.

Last month we reported that rain, hail, and wind were expected to occur across the country with #Snowbart becoming Hobart’s new (un)official name.

In the meantime, rug up, stay warm and attempt to live laugh love your way through the remaining weeks of winter.