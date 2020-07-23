It’s been less than 12 hours since wearing a face mask became mandatory for people in Melbourne and neighbouring Mitchell Shire, but we’ve already found what should – by all rights – be the poster boy ideal for the new Melbourne-based regulations.

As of midnight last night, wearing masks while out-and-about became an enforceable regulation in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire (although there are exceptions for people who have a good reason to not wear one, notably those with medical conditions like asthma), with Victoria Police empowered to hand $200 fines to people caught not wearing one; a problematic escalation of punitive powers for a police force that’s repeatedly proven themselves incapable of resisting the urge to disproportionately target the weak and vulnerable, but that’s another story for a different day.

While quite obviously the most effective face covering is the standard disposable medical mask, which have been quite literally flying off the shelves across Melbourne over the past few days, Premier Dan Andrews and health officials have repeatedly stated that any form of face covering will do, including scarves.

To that end, in steps my new hero.

Seven News Melbourne cameras caught up with what honestly may be the perfect “new” Melburnian late yesterday afternoon: This absolute legend, with his face practically mummified beneath a footy scarf.

The unidentified champion appeared in the news report, appearing at 2:24 in the clip below, with his face firmly protected by what looks to be a very beloved Essendon Football Club scarf.

Here’s a still of old mate, in case you missed it.

“I’m keeping myself healthy and I’m supporting the Bombers.” Absolute King shit. It simply must be respected.

Of course, there’s a lot to be said about how or why exactly AFL clubs – particularly the 10 Victorian-based ones – haven’t swung into action and put team-themed face masks into immediate production as of yet. Call me crazy, but that seems like a massive missed opportunity to drum up a little extra revenue in a time where they might sorely need it.

But I dunno. I’m just one man and that’s just one idea.