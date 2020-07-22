Wearing face coverings is compulsory across Melbourne as of today, so if you haven’t already, time to mask up.

However if you do spot someone going mask-free in public, maybe don’t be so quick to freak out. They’re not necessarily an anti-mask conspiracy theorist brazenly flouting the rules.

“A number […] are legitimately not able to wear masks so please don’t vilify individuals or don’t make the assumption they are simply stubborn,” Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told AAP.

“There will be people with medical, behavioural, psychological reasons […] certainly don’t make an assumption that they should be the subject of your ire.”

While wearing a mask is compulsory for everyone over the age of 12, there are a few notable exceptions.

People with relevant breathing, skin, or mental health conditions which would be affected by wearing a mask are exempt from the rules. The most common of these will likely be asthma, which is explicitly exempt according to the DHHS guidelines.

The exemption also applies to people who need to communicate to someone who is hard-of-hearing, so that their lips can be read.

As you’d expect, you can also take off your mask to eat, drink, have a smoke, and when you’re playing sport or doing exercise.

Of course, the rules still rely on Aussies to act in good faith.

In the US, anti-maskers have been feigning medical conditions as an excuse to ignore basic health precautions. If that trend pops up here too, it’ll ruin it for people who really do need a medical exemption from wearing a mask.

That means for the rest of us who don’t have a serious health exemption, time to suck it up and put that mask on.