A Melbourne Cup-winning horse trainer has admitted to three charges of animal cruelty for using an electric cattle prod on three horses in 2018. He blamed pressure and expectations on him to win. Boo fkn hoo.

Racehorse owner Darren Weir, trainer Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond were captured on secret surveillance devices using an electric cattle prod, a poly pipe and blinkers on horses for more than 30 minutes during the 2018 Spring Carnival.

Two of the horses, Tosen Basil and Yogi, were prodded nine times. Red Cardinal, the third horse and the only one to actually race in the Cup, was shocked seven times. He came last in the race. These poor fkn creatures.

The footage was played in Warrnambool magistrates court on Wednesday and the trio pleaded guilty to all three charges of animal cruelty.

Weir’s barrister Ian Hill KC called for his client to be sentenced with “quite a large fine” (the maximum sentence for animal cruelty in Victoria is a $40,297.50 or 12 months in prison) and said Weir was suffering heaps of embarrassment after being caught. Ah yes, give the rich man a fine.

Hill also provided character references which described Weir as a man of integrity. Even though he literally admitted to abusing animals.

“They speak highly of this man who, for a short period of time, acted in a way that he has never acted before … in circumstances where he felt under pressure because owners had certain expectations,” Hill said per Guardian Australia.

He also said Weir plans to go back to horse training after his four-year ban expires next year because he apparently loves horses. Even though I’m pretty sure shocking animals and causing them pain is not love.

“He has a natural talent,” Hill said.

“He has, despite what we see on the video, a natural affinity and love of horses.”

If someone abused a child we would probably stop them from working with children. Too bad we don’t give animals like horses, who are just as defenceless and unable to advocate on behalf of themselves, the same treatment.

Darren Weir also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm. Jarrod McLean pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.