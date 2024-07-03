Congrats Melbourne, You Just Survived The Coldest Morning In 2 Years (Sydneysiders Could Never)

Residents of Melbourne have woken to a cold surprise today, with temperatures plummeting to as low as zero degrees giving Melburnians the chilliest morning in two years.

As a high-pressure system continues to slam southeastern Australia, residents of Australia’s most liveable city have been reminded that “liveable” doesn’t always mean perfect temperature control.

In the early hours of 1am and 5am, Melbourne’s city centre had a “feels like” temperature of -2.7 degrees. Thankfully this warmed up as the day continued, reaching an appropriately Melburnians heat of 7 degrees by 11am.

Meanwhile those living in further out areas like Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Horsham, and the Mornington Peninsula had an icy start to their Wednesday morning, with mercury readings of between –1 degrees and -3 degrees.

It’s exactly this kind of icy temperature that means renters are dying for the Victorian Government to implement the changes to the minimum heating and cooling standards. Air-cons and insulated housing are necessities in this climate.

But it’s not just Melbourne going through eyeball-freezing temperatures.

Residents of Tasmania and South Australia also saw some of the coldest recorded starts to a day they’ve had in years, with SA sitting at 0.9 degrees this morning.

The Tasmanian town of Liawenee recorded a temperature of -10.8 degrees on Tuesday morning — the coldest temperature anywhere in Australia for two years.

Though uncomfortable, the frosty July morning was not unexpected, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning that much of southern Australia would see low single-digit temps: “If not below zero.”

And guess what Melbourne girlies? It ain’t getting better anytime soon!

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that this cold snap is going to continue all week long, with mornings expected to remain below 5 degrees. Should this occur, it would break an 11-year record for the city’s coldest week since June 2013.

So, to whichever Melburnians it might concern: suck a cold one. Regards, someone living in Sydney.

Have fun with your open late bars, sprawling arts festivals, cheaper rents, and superior public transport. We’ll enjoy our slightly higher temperatures.

