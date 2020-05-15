If you thought it was bullshit-cold this morning in Victoria, then you’re not just imagining things because Melbourne recorded its coldest morning of 2020 today. On a Friday no less, when the urge to just stay in bed forever is extremely strong and dragging yourself out from under the covers feels like an Olympic sport. Very rude, to be honest.

It might be a bit of a tease with the sun out and blue skies today, don’t be fooled – this morning the city recorded a blistering 4.7 degrees with fog and patches of frost around the traps. Outside of the city, temperatures of -1º were recorded in Ballarat, Coldstream up in the Yarra Valley, and Gelantipy over in the East Gippsland area.

Christ that’s fresh.

Though it’s not a record-breaker for Melbourne in terms of the coldest morning, today’s top of 15º is coming close to the record lowest maximum temperature for May – which was recorded back in 1962 when the mercury reached a delightful 12.2º.

And although the alpine regions started the day in the sub-zero temperatures this morning, the Bureau of Meteorology told The Age this morning that we shouldn’t be expecting snow until the next cold front, due to hit the state next week.

So we’re definitely headed straight into winter this year, friends. The weather’s absolutely not fucking around, so drag out those winter woollies and heavy blankets and crank the heater on – it’s time.