A Melbourne nightclub director has copped a $10,000 fine after allegedly livestreaming his own lockdown breach over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Victoria Police raided Love Machine in Prahan and handed out a $9,913 fine for having too many guests. On Monday, plain-clothed officers returned to collect CCTV footage.

Police allege the club breached the Chief Health Officer’s lockdown directive, which doesn’t specifically allow clubs to open yet. However from next Monday, June 22, clubs will be allowed to reopen for up to 50 people.

Sources at the club also told The Age that the event, which was supposedly for staff, promoters and friends, had been live streamed online. That’s probably not the smartest thing to do when breaching lockdown restrictions.

That wasn’t the only fine the club received on the night, either. It was also slapped with a $991 for breaching its liquor license conditions, bringing the total to $10,904.

Victoria Police have been busy handing out fines lately, getting up to 100,000 phone calls a month from people dobbing in others.

Among other things, they’ve shut down a child’s birthday party and fined a group of guys playing cricket.

Although most of the country has got the pandemic under control by now, Victoria has still seen new cases almost every day. Just yesterday, the state recorded 12 new cases.

With the state is not yet in the clear and with clubs due to reopen in the near future, the advice for the time being is still very clear: Stay home, the club can wait.