Victoria Police has confirmed a woman was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after she was stabbed at a Centrelink in Melbourne.

The 55-year-old was attacked at 1.30pm at the welfare office on Louis St, Airport West on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old man from Essendon was arrested at the scene. He is assisting police with enquiries.

“As I was walking out of the shopping centre I overheard some people saying ‘oh, golly gosh, that’s not good,” a witness called Sarah told Radio 3AW.

“Everyone was looking over to a certain area where the bus stops are.”

The nature of the attack, and whether the woman was a customer, employee or passerby is yet to be determined.

A crime scene has been set up on Louis Street while police work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The attack comes just weeks after a man was stabbed multiple times at a Service NSW in Sydney’s CBD.

The 55-year-old man was a worker at the office who had just clocked on to his shift moments before he was allegedly stabbed in the lower back, chest and shoulder. He was also rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Victoria Police are urging anyone who has information about or who witnessed the Louis St Centrelink incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you when we know more.