The family of a woman who was rushed to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after an alleged stabbing at a Centrelink branch in Melbourne are considering legal action against Services Australia, claiming that the alleged incident should not have happened.

On Tuesday, Victoria Police confirmed that 55-year-old Centrelink Worker Joeanne Cassar was rushed to hospital after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times at the Louis St, Airport West welfare office at 1.30 pm.

According to Andrew Cassar, the husband of Joeanne, the welfare worker laid in a pool of blood for 25 minutes after the alleged incident.

“She laid in that position in a pool of blood until I got there, which was about 25 minutes later,” Cassar told 9News.

“She could have died or she could have ended up in a wheelchair. I’m mad as hell with what has happened and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Alongside possible legal action against Services Australia, Cassar’s family are also seeking worker’s compensation for the alleged incident.

Lawyer, Allanah Goodwin, told 9News: “Joeanne deserves to feel let down.”