Wait, How The Fk Did TikTokers Get On Top Of The Melb Central Overpass & Marvel Stadium???

A group of Melbourne TikTokers has filmed themselves scaling the walls, rooftops and areas of some of the city’s most well-known buildings like Melbourne Central and Marvel Stadium. Crikey, after watching these vids I feel like I’ve been riding the 96 tram through St Kilda all night.

The account has uploaded heaps of videos that show a group of people skateboarding, walking and letting their legs hang in these hard-to-reach spaces.

We don’t know if these areas are off-limits or if they’re trespassing, but either way we technically can’t condone what a high school teacher or a cop might refer to as “this sort of behaviour”.

But it turns out neither can TikTok.

The creator behind the account has written in their bio that their previous main account was taken offline at 47,000 followers.

After doing a little more digging around the creator’s account, you can find this “how to” video which doesn’t exactly tell you how to get onto the Melbourne Central rooftop but does show the emergency door leading to the roof.

One commenter roasted the creator for uploading the footage in the first place, warning that “stupid 12 yr olds will get caught and it will be blocked off”.

Another confirmed five days later that the door has indeed, been locked up. Lol.

It was really only a matter of time before urban exploration (AKA: Urbex) found its way to TikTok.

Peaking in popularity in the late 2010s, urbex enthusiasts made it their mission to scale every building, dangle a leg off every crane and feel the wind in their North Face jackets atop every high rise in town.

Some examples include when a group walked across Southern Cross Station’s roof in 2017, or when another spent New Year’s Eve beneath the Nylex clock on the old Richmond Maltings site in 2018.

If history is anything to go by, Melbourne urbex vids could be taken down by TikTok soon. But the memories of seeing the top of the Melbourne Central shopping centre overpass will last a lifetime.