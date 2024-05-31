A Melbourne Café Is At War With A Pissed Off Customer Over A $1 Charge Just To Heat Up A Muffin

A Melbourne café has apologised after a social media post went viral slamming the venue for secretly charging $1 to have a muffin heated. The cost of living has truly reached new levels of bewilderment.

Bec and Peter Murray, owners of Leaf and Vine in Melbourne’s Ringwood have apologised for charging customer Peter Williams one whole dollarydoo just for some microwave usage.

In a post to his 26,000 Facebook followers, the motivational speaker and author slammed the café for the charge, which he only noticed after checking his receipt.

“I had walked out and asked for the receipt and found out that I had been charged $1 to heat the muffin, which just left a real, bitter taste in my mouth,” he said.

“I was having a fantastic time, all until that very moment that I got the receipt. I wasn’t in a space or position to argue for it.

“Always make sure you are checking. We have to lift the standard here.”

Peter Williams in an 8-minute video further explaining the muffin incident. (Source: Facebook).

In response to the viral video, Bec and Peter Murray made an appearance on A Current Affair, defending their store from the “snowstorm” of hate comments they claim to have received.

“It was a mistake made by someone who was in training,” said Bec Murray.

“We don’t charge to heat up a muffin. We never will and we never have.”

They explained the error was due to a new employee getting confused over the store’s 2,000+ button options. I have no idea what this café is selling but with over 2,000 options I better be able to order a croquembouche. Or at the very least customise my big brekkie. I hate answering the phone at a new job, so MAJOR solidarity with whoever was faced with learning 2,000 buttons in front of customers. Seven buttons is scary enough.

Bec and Peter Murray with a hilariously placed muffin as set dressing (Source: A Current Affair).

“Those 2000 items don’t always work to plan, in this instance this one had a surcharge attached to it but it shouldn’t have,” she continued.

The couple also said they would have given Williams a full refund if he asked for one, and wished he wouldn’t have name and shamed them online.

“Maybe this just triggered something in the community of being secretly overcharged by banks, by supermarkets, by the cost of living,” said Peter Murray.

“It’s unfortunate that when I contacted (Williams), he took six hours to reply to me after watching the plethora of a snowstorm of comments on social media damning us.”

Williams, who declined to comment to ACA, claimed the coverage of the story was “heavily edited” on Facebook, and offered up a lengthy statement further defending himself, explaining things such as why he took some time to delete the initial social media video and why he didn’t contact the café owners directly in the first place.

“I have been contacted by media and asked to respond to last nights ACA story. Due to being named by ACA and with their very heavily edited narrative of the situation I have decided to release this statement.

“It answers the majority of questions that have been asked and this is my side without the cherry picking from media outlets.”

Remind me to never post anything online again. Seems like too much hassle when things go south.

(Image Source: Facebook / Nine).