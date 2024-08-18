WTF: A Building In Melbourne Just Started Warning That ‘The End Is Near’ With A Giant Projection

Citizens of Melbourne are feeling a mixture of confusion and existential fear, after an ominous warning that “the end is near” has been projected onto a building in the city. Is there some apocalypse coming that I wasn’t aware of?

Folks passing the Nylex building in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne were shocked on Sunday night when the typically blank building became a beacon of light, attracting plenty of looks from passers-by.

“Not overly reassuring from old Nylex,” journalist Jacqueline Felgate said on Instagram, alongside a post of the building.

Hmmmm okay then. (Photo: Jacqueline Felgate / Instagram.)

Plastered with a bright orange projection, the light isn’t the only thing grabbing folks’ attention, as the art also featured black text that gave an eerily existential warning to all who saw it.

“EVERYTHING WILL FADE. THE END IS NEAR,” reads the perplexing projection.

If this is those doomsday preacher people who were warning us about the end of the world in 2012 again, then I swear… Fool me twice shame on me.

Someone is really going through it. (Photo: Supplied.)

Naturally, folks have begun theorising what the orange projection on the Nylex building could mean, with different conspiracies cropping up online.

“Anyone given thought to the fact that it may be getting ready for demolition…” one person commented on Felgate’s Instagram post.

“Anything to get out of Monday,” another person wrote.

“Good. Bring it on! 2024 has been enough!” a third person said.

Given that the sign has nothing else to be read from it other than its vague message — no logos or hidden QR codes — people have tried googling the lines of text to see what comes up.

One of the first things to show up after googling the phrase “everything will fade, the end is near” are verses from the Bible, which have some similarities to the line.

However, some eagle-eyed internet sleuths noticed that one of the search results is a Reddit page for musical artist The Weeknd, who recently postponed his Australian tour.

The r/TheWeeknd post in features a screenshot of string of tweets made by the artist that is an exact match to the phrasing on the projection.

Fans of The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) in the Reddit thread pointed out that the artist has been seen tweeting the same ominous warning lately, and then deleting them.

As well as this connection, some people observed a potential wordplay could be going on:

THE END IS NEAR = THE WEEK END IS NEAR.

IDK, maybe that last one is grasping at straws. But I’m a fiend for a pun.

Frustratingly for the people who want answers, no groups have come forward to take responsibility for the projected signage. In fact nobody has at all yet. Maybe it’s a Banksy? Your guess is as good as mine.

But while everybody is looking for answers, I think we’re all missing the point:

The end is near, y’all.