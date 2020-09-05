“Ugly scenes” unfolded in Melbourne this morning as anti-lockdown protesters met with officers at the Shrine of Remembrance, ahead of a planned demonstration.

Protesters were warned to expect a heavy police presence in Melbourne today, as authorities attempted to discourage members of the public from attending.

Police commissioner Luke Cornelius, who earlier slammed the anti-lockdown movement as “batshit crazy nonsense”, said extra officers would be on the roads and public transport today.

Nonetheless, a number of people showed up, and visuals from Nine News reporters on the scene show a small number of protesters clashing with police, and arrests being made:

Police have formed their line at the steps to the shrine. Ugly scenes. Punches thrown. Many arrests @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/x2TFp5L1vP — Mark Santomartino (@msanto92) September 5, 2020

An estimated 200 people had turned out to the Melbourne protests by late morning, with chants of “scam, scam, scam” heard from the crowd.

Premier Daniel Andrews slammed the planned protests as “absolutely selfish” today, telling reporters today:

“It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not law. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting. The only protest we should be engaged in, the only argument, the only fight we should be engaged in is against this virus. Let’s not any of us do anything that might jeopardise this strategy stopping, let’s not any of us do anything that might see more coronavirus cases rather than less. That is just not worth it.”