A second weekend of anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne has seen three people arrested, however, crowd sizes today were significantly smaller than they were last Saturday, which saw 7 arrests and dozens of fines handed out.

Footage from this morning showed police gathering at the Shrine of Remembrance and blocking entrances in anticipation of protests, ahead of the event, which organisers had labelled a Freedom Walk, in defiance of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne.

FREEDOM WALK: Heavy police presence at the tan and Shrine of Remembrance. 1500 + anti-lockdown activists expected to gather this morning @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/YOkm8ZX0hm — Cassie Zervos (@cassiezervos) September 11, 2020

Protesters had planned to gather at popular running track The Tan, as well as Fitzroy Gardens, from 11am today. Up to 1500 people had registered their interest on social media however, crowd sizes fell “significantly short” of expectations, with only a fraction turning up.

Per 7 News reports, a number of people were seen walking along the Yarra River carrying signs, with slogans including “I am just exercising my human rights.” Protesters were not gathered in groups, however, and their presence was reportedly outweighed by police.

At least three were led away by officers, some in handcuffs, while others were given directions to move on. Footage shows one man arguing with police as they ask him to confirm his ID:

This is Saturday in Melbourne. A man refuses to provide ID and a reason why he’s out…. while people are jogging by unaware of what’s going on @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/o1qkRHs22q — Cassie Zervos (@cassiezervos) September 12, 2020

Premier Daniel Andrews pleaded with Victorians to avoid the protest, saying: “All you’re potentially doing is spreading the virus.”

Police commissioner Luke Cornelius was more colourful in his remarks, saying he feels like “a dog returning to eat his own vomit” as he again asks residents not to protest.

“If people were less selfish and a bit more grown up, we wouldn’t have to keep doing this,” he said. “I’m sick of it.”

Just 37 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Melbourne in the last 24 hours, the lowest number in more than two months.

When announcing the numbers, Andrews said that they are evidence the lockdown is working, and urged people to stay the course.