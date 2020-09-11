So Meghan Trainor is releasing her very own Christmas album titled A Very Trainor Christmas, and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I’m really not in a good emotional state to be dealing with this right now. Like really Meghan??? You thought the middle of a pandemic was the best time to release a Christmas album???

I honestly think a COVID-19 vaccine might actually come sooner than the time it takes for my ears to recover from listening to this album.

The album will feature lots of Christmas classics, as well as five brand new songs. The release date comes just in time for my birthday, October 30.. Lucky me.

I know I should really leave the poor girl alone, but something inside me is screaming. Screaming in pain. I just need people to stop making Christmas albums.

There are only two good Christmas albums in my opinion: Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and The Wiggles’ Wiggly, Wiggly Christmas. Anything else is a crime against humanity.

Anyway, all the best Meghan. Now, let me go cry myself to sleep.