Matty J and Laura Byrne have shared their terrifying New Years story, as the couple visited the NSW South Coast town of Mollymook over the holiday period and were stuck during the bushfire crisis.

The Bachelor stars took to Instagram this morning, with Laura posting a photo of Matty on the beach, with a smoky orange sky as backdrop.

Laura said their family was stuck without electricity or reception for days, as roads to the area were closed off as fires raged.

We have just spent the last few days with no electricity, no phone reception, breathing through thick smoke in Mollymook with all roads in and out of the area closed, and yet we are so immensely lucky. Just a few kilometres away from us there were families who lost everything.

The couple thanked the RFS and those working to battle blazes and rescue those in need, and finished with a somber New Years message.

Instead of saying “Happy New Years” I hope that you are safe, I hope you have a warm home filled with precious memories and you can kiss your loved ones goodnight tonight.

The family spent Christmas in Woollongong, posting happier times to Instagram celebrating the holidays with their baby Marlie-Mae and pup.

They drove back to Sydney this morning, as the Princes Highway was reopened to assist with evacuating those from the affected areas.