Court Reveals Matthew Perry’s Chilling Last Words To Assistant Before His Ketamine Overdose 

After five people were arrested and charged in relation to the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry, court documents have revealed what the Friends star’s chilling last words were to his assistant.

Fans of the nineties sitcom across the world were shocked when Perry was tragically announced dead in October 2023. After an autopsy was conducted, one of the causes of the death was revealed to be the high levels of the dissociative anesthetic ketamine in his system.

Though the 54-year-old had been taking the drug through infusion therapy as a treatment for anxiety and depression, the levels of ketamine were far higher than what should have been in his system from the infusion treatment.

This prompted an investigation which resulted in five individuals being arrested and charged, including Matthew Perry’s doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, and personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. Also charged was ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha, and an acquaintance of Perry’s named Erik Fleming.

And now court documents have revealed that on the last day of his life, October 28, the actor requested his personal assistant allegedly inject him with several doses of ketamine. The two doses were reportedly given at around 8:30am and 12:45pm on the day of his death.

(Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Matthew Perry’s last words to Iwamasa were also revealed by court documents, with the actor asking him to “prepare the jacuzzi” before injecting him.

“Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry reportedly told his assistant before being injected with the drug.

Iwamasa then left Perry’s home to complete errands. When he returned he discovered that the actor had drowned in the hot tub.

Kenneth Iwamasa. Source: LinkedIn.

Prosecutors have argued that the actions of doctors Plasencia and Chavez were wrong, and that they knew it.

“They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” a prosecutor told the press.

It has been alleged that prior to Matthew Perry being provided with the drug, Plasencia attempted to see how much money could be wrangled out of the actor.

“In text messages to Chavez, Plasencia discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine, stating: ‘I wonder how much this moron will pay,’ and ‘Lets find out,’” prosecutors told the court.

Iwamasa, Fleming, and Chavez have all pleaded guilty to the charges against them. Meanwhile, Sangha and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty.

[Image: Getty/LinkedIn]