5 People Arrested And Charged Over Matthew Perry’s Death, Including Doctor & Assistant

Five people have been arrested and charged in relation to the death of actor Matthew Perry.

Prosecutors allege that Perry’s personal assistant and two of his doctors supplied the 54-year-old with a large amount of ketamine. On Thursday, US attorney Martin Estrada claimed that the people charged “took advantage of Mr Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves”.

May he rest in peace. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

The Friends actor tragically passed away in October 2023 at his home in Los Angeles. Following an autopsy report, it was revealed that Perry had high levels of ketamine in his system. Although he had been going through ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression, the levels of ketamine in his system after death were significantly higher than what would be in his body from just the therapy alone.

In May, the Los Angeles police department and Drug Enforcement Administration announced that they had begun a joint criminal investigation into Perry’s death. Notably, how he managed to get the prescription drug and why was there so much in his system.



According to Estrada, the investigation uncovered a network of people responsible for the ketamine in Perry’s possession.

“That investigation has revealed a broad underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr Perry and others,” he said in a press conference.

“This network included a live-in assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors and a major source of drug supply known as, quote: ‘the Ketamine Queen’.”

“They knew what they were doing was wrong. They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr Perry, but they did it anyways.

“In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr Perry than caring for his wellbeing.”

Matthew Perry with his Friends co-stars. (Photo by Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

As per reports by The Guardian and The New York Times, five people have been charged: Jasveen Sangha, who has been nicknamed ‘the Ketamine queen’, Perry’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, plus an acquaintance of Perry’s named Erik Fleming.

In court documents obtained by the publications, a shocking text exchange between Plasencia and Chavez was revealed in which they discussed selling Perry the drugs, referring to him as “victim MP”.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia responded.

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 after being found dead in a hot tub in his home in Los Angeles. His cause of death was originally determined to be drowning, coronary artery disease and the effect of buprenorphine — a drug used to treat opioid use disorder. However, following an autopsy report, Perry was found to have very high levels of ketamine in his blood.

Perry has long spoken out about his history of substance abuse. According to his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing — which focused on his struggle with addiction — his substance abuse issues began when he was only 14 years old and continued throughout his life.

Hundreds of flowers and messages in memory of Matthew Perry were placed in front of the Friends house in New York after his death. (Photo by Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Images)

In his memoir, he wrote that he hoped to be remembered for the work he had done to help others going through addiction such as creating Perry House, a sober facility for men and for his continued support of the people in his life who needed help.

“I’m still working through it personally, but the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can’t always do it for myself,” he wrote.

Quite poignant now, isn’t it?

If you’re concerned about your own or someone else’s drug use, contact the Alcohol and Drug Information Service (Adis), a free 24 hour, 7 day anonymous and confidential service on 1800 177 833.

Family Drug Support also provides help for people impacted by the alcohol or other drug use of a family member. Phone 24 hours, 7 days a week on 1300 368 186. Alternatively, visit qld.gov.au/icehelp for information.