Mathew Perry’s Ketamine Suppliers Could Face Charges Over His Death, Sources Claim

Matthew Perry’s death is still under investigation eight months on, after an autopsy report found the Friends star likely drowned due to the “acute effects of ketamine” in his system.

Earlier this week, a law enforcement insider told PEOPLE that the investigation into the 54-year-old‘s death was “nearing its conclusion”, speculating that “multiple people” should be charged. However, the source revealed that it is up to the US Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be laid.

Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023. (Image: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

The police investigation into Perry’s death reportedly began in December, after the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner closed its own investigation.

The US Attorney’s Office declined to comment when approached for a statement by the publication. However, the Los Angeles Police Department has stated it was working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US postal inspectors on the case to discern where the ketamine came from.

The Friends star passed away on October 28, 2023, after he drowned in his hot tub in his home in Los Angeles home.

The autopsy revealed that he died from a range of factors, including drowning, the effects of ketamine, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects — a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, per PEOPLE.

Although Perry had been using ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression at the time, the medical examiner concluded that the drugs could not have been from his previous session just over a week before.

Tragically, before his death, he released a memoir named Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing which outlined his difficulties in life, depression and addiction. In it, he revealed that he had been 18 months sober.

If you’re concerned about your own or someone else’s drug use, contact the Alcohol and Drug Information Service (Adis), a free 24 hour, 7 day anonymous and confidential service on 1800 177 833. Family Drug Support also provides help for people impacted by the alcohol or other drug use of a family member. Phone 24 hours, 7 days a week on 1300 368 186. Alternatively, visit qld.gov.au/icehelp for information.