Donald Trump’s niece has taken to Twitter to share her political endorsement ahead of next month’s presidential election and uhh, she’s team Joe Biden, apparently.

Mary Trump, arguably the best of the bunch, simply tweeted “gloves off,” alongside the #BidenHarris2020 and #VOTE hashtags

Ooft, we simply love the shade.

But her vote isn’t exactly surprising considering she’s been vocally against Trump for a while now, including live-tweeting the presidential debate, only to call bullshit on pretty much everything he said.

Just last week the author and psychologist threw shade at her uncle on Twitter following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I reserve my sympathy, empathy, and despair for those who are sick and for those who have died because they were misled, lied to, or ignored,” she tweeted Friday. “Wear a fucking mask.”

*takes a giant gulp of tea*

I reserve my sympathy, empathy, and despair for those who are sick and for those who have died because they were misled, lied to, or ignored. Wear a fucking mask.#VOTE — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 2, 2020

You truly have to hand it to her for standing up for what she believes in, when we all know it’d be easier for her to conform and live a comfortable life staying silent about Donald Trump and the rest of the family’s questionable behaviour.

The move comes after Mary made headlines for her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which spilled some serious tea on the Trump family and their personal finances.

“Either he admits to the American people that he is an utterly failed businessman who has never been able to make a profit, or he admits to tax fraud,” she told CNN when asked about his controversial tax returns.

Since Trump came into office back in 2016, Mary has basically turned her Twitter feed into a one-stop shop for calling out everything that is wrong with her uncle and his leadership. You truly, TRULY love to see it.

For all of you playing along at home, the US election (scheduled for November 3) is less than one month away. With Donald Trump still hospitalised and receiving pretty serious drugs to minimise lung damage, it is unclear how the next month of debates and campaigning will proceed.