The house formerly owned by Australia’s very own Catholic saint, Mary Mackillop, is going up for sale as a “development site”, so someone watch me turn it into a fun park which I could very well do if I bought this property for myself.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, one-holy ghost and five-car space property in NSW’s Canterbury is going up for auction later this year with a hefty $2.2 million price guide.

Belle Property will be responsible for handing over this heritage-listed sandstone property to a brand new owner, and its description has truly sent me over the edge.

READ MORE FUCK: Just 3 Rental Properties In The Entire Country Are Affordable For Singles On JobSeeker

“Historically a convent from 1901-15, the idyllic sandstone residence in Fore Street Canterbury ascended in stature in 1996 when former owner Mary MacKillop was beatified by Pope John Paul II,” reads the RealEstate.com.au description.

“Showcasing the heritage building, which still impresses with sandstone construction, large proportions and original details, time will soon reveal what new vision these sacred grounds will inspire, with a grand family home, a subdivision, or a collection of boutique townhouses all possible with the street’s R4 zoning.

“[It’s] rare for a development site to inherit this level of gravitas (STCA).”

Mary MacKillop’s house is being sold as a “development site”. ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Lp5z8vmTTp — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) November 8, 2021

It’s very typical of Australia to see a heritage property of such historical significance (to some people) be advertised as somewhere to subdivide and develop around.

I’m excited to see this “collection of boutique townhouses” soon to appear next to this dusty old cottage. Just so keen.

Sure you can’t knock over the place, but hey, we’ve seen heritage sites demolished in the past to make ways for new buildings.

But this is NSW, so anything could happen really, who am I kidding ???? — Narelle C (@TheNezzie) November 8, 2021

An important thing to pay attention to however is the “STCA” in the description, which stands for ‘subject to council approval’.

So basically, you can do whatever the fuck you want with this land as long as the local council allows it.

My dreams of a Mary McMansion are being quashed by four letters. C’mon friends, let me build something bonkers in the backyard of this massive space.

READ MORE Two Aussie Gals Made A TikTok Ad To Find Their Next Housemate & Maybe I Should Move Interstate

“Nothing has sold over $2 million in a number of years, so there is nothing to compare this rare offering with,” Belle Property real estate agent Rebecca Duncan said.

“Nothing has ever been sold like this in the area,” she said. “It is literally impossible to find a block of this size.

“Buyers could look to subdivide the rear of the property, as at one point there was an opportunity for the current owners to do three terraces.”

“STCA” doing some very heavy lifting there — denee savoia (@dnee) November 8, 2021

I’m still waiting for The Block to buy this property up for a season of Saints v Sinners or something. Which side gets the Catholic heritage site? That’s up to you to decide.