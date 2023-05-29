WA Premier Mark McGowan Has Announced His Resignation At A Snap Press Conference

Premier of Western Australia Mark McGowan has just announced he will retiring from both the state’s top job and as the member for his electorate of Rockingham. This will be his final week in both positions.

“The truth is I’m tired, extremely tired. In fact, I’m exhausted,” he said in a press conference called with just 45 minutes notice.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of the state in my community over this time,” he continued per the ABC.

“It is way beyond what I could ever have imagined my career would amount to.”

McGowan was famously re-elected at the last election by winning a landslide 53 of the 59 seats in the lower house.

The next WA election is scheduled to take place in March 2025.

READ MORE Mark McGowan Straight Up Called Peter Dutton Dumb On National TV & Consider This Potato Mashed

He has three children, two teenage boys and one younger girl with his wife, Sarah, who he has been married to since 1996.