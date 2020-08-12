Friends, it’s with deep regret we must report that Mark Latham, NSW One Nation leader and noted tub of rotten leftovers, is once again putting his nose where it certainly doesn’t belong – this time trying to prohibit NSW schools from educating students about transgender issues, amongst other pearl-clutching nonsense.

Latham’s proposed Education Legislation Amendment (Parental Rights) Bill – which goes on for about 10 pages longer than it has any right to – aims to amend the Education Act of 1990, effectively banning education around gender fluidity.

His amendments include removing any trace of gender fluidity from “curriculums, syllabuses and courses of instruction at all levels” as well as allowing parents to object to “teaching on matters of parental primacy”.

It essentially means that Mark Latham believes that young Aussies shouldn’t be educated, supported, and affirmed in their exploration of gender and identity and that trans and gender diverse people shouldn’t be treated with respect. Where do you even start with how incredibly damaging and dangerous that is?

READ MORE Big Bowl Of Borscht Mark Latham Has Had To Make Yet Another Huge Defamation Payout

It’s not the first time Mark Latham has busied himself with other peoples’ gender identities and expressions. Please let us cast our minds back to early 2019 when he actively tried to change the law so it would be illegal for people to identify as transgender.

Or maybe when he was pushing deeply transphobic “information packs” to P&C groups around the country.

Or maybe that time when he used his 45-minute (!!!) inaugural speech as part of the One Nation Party to slam the Safe School anti-bully program and claimed schools were becoming “gender fluidity factories” which, isn’t true but whatever, go off.

Considering he’s so deeply invested in the gender identity of anyone but himself yet again, a change.org petition has shot up overnight, in efforts to urge the Department of Education to contest this amendment from the cranial chasms of the Big Brain Genious.