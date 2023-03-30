CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses homophobia.

One Nation leader and proven numbnut Pauline Hanson has condemned sentient fungal infection Mark Latham for his fucking vile homophobic comments aimed at Independent MP Alex Greenwich.

Latham, who is the NSW One Nation leader, replied to a tweet on Thursday morning which included comments Greenwich had made about Latham in an article.

The Sydney Morning Herald article was about a violent protest outside St Michael’s Church in Sydney.

About 15 LGBTQ+ protesters were targeted by hundreds of people outside the church, where Latham was giving a speech about something putrid, probably.

Confronting footage shared by the SMH shows one vile man punching a protester in the head.

In the article, Greenwich called Latham a “disgusting human being” and an “extremely hateful and dangerous individual who risks causing a great deal of damage to our state”. I see no lies.

Latham replied to the tweet with “Disgusting?” followed by what has got to be one of the most disturbing homophobic comments I’ve ever seen. Like, it made me feel physically sick.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has chosen not to publish the full comment.

As if sex with mark latham isn’t some of the most disgusting regret of some women’s lives — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) March 30, 2023

It was so revolting and hateful that Pauline Hanson, a woman whose full-time job is literally being racist, called on Latham to apologise.

“I’m responding to the comments made today by Mark Latham on social media,” Hanson said in a video shared to social media.

“I want you to know that I don’t condone them and neither do my members of parliament or my party associates.

“I think they are disgusting. I have actually tried to ring Mark several times to no avail, and I have clearly sent a text message to him telling him my views.

“And also, I have asked him to give the people an apology.

“I will leave it at that. It’s now over to Mark to answer the people.”

My response to comments made by Mark Latham on Twitter today. pic.twitter.com/phuoTYUtHQ — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) March 30, 2023

Now, don’t get me wrong — Hanson shouldn’t be praised for condemning Latham’s explicit homophobia, considering it’s the absolute bare minimum a party leader should do when their foul, bigoted staff behave reprehensibly. Also, Hanson hasn’t hid her hatred for LGBTQI+ people — her homophobia is only outshone by her racism.

But you know you’ve really fucked up when Pauline Hanson refers to your comments as “disgusting”. That’s all I’m saying.

imagine the immense strain mark latham’s mind was under to keep his homophobia bottled up until after the nsw election — Nick Schadegg (@nickschadegg) March 30, 2023

Greenwich, who is an openly gay man, said he did “not intend to engage with the matter further” or respond to the now-deleted tweet.

“My focus in the parliament will be working with the majority of members who support the LGBTQ community to progress important reforms,” he said, per the ABC.

“When you’re in public office as an openly proud gay man you’re going to get targeted but I’m more focused on the majority of people across the state who love, support and celebrate the LGBTQI community.

“I am not going to get an apology from Mark Latham so I’m not going to expect an apology. No point asking.”

My heart goes out to him. Not only is it unconscionable that Greenwich — and other members of the LGBTQI+ community — have to experience such vile homophobic attacks, but the fact Latham is an elected representative who is meant to represent the state of New South Wales makes it worse.

If Mark Latham isn’t held accountable for the utter hate he spewed, his homophobia will only fester and thrive.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.