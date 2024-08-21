Maria Thattil Just Shared A Horrific Racist Experience All To Familiar To South Asians In Australia

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses racism.

Former Miss Universe Australia, Maria Thattil recently opened up about her experiences with racism on Instagram. Her story has struck a frightening chord with many who have faced similar challenges, especially as the hate towards South Asians increases around the world.

Maria Thattil’s shares her racist experience on Instagram

In a candid post, Thattil shared a horrible encounter with racism at a petrol station she visited.

“When I was at the petrol station there was a couple in front of me and the man heard me breathe,” Thattil explains, she then acts out a normal breath, but says that the man thought she was sighing at him.

After she paid for her petrol and went outside, the man was standing by her car. “He started abusing me for sighing at him and I’m like my dude like you heard me breathe that’s it.”

She goes on to share, “The woman that this man was with started yelling at me to go back to my car.” To which Thattil replied, “I’m at my car, this man is abusing me at my car.”

The man said to her, “I’m abusing you because you’re a fucking immigrant.”

(Image: Maria Thattil/Instagram)

Racism against South Asians is on the rise everywhere

The growing hate against South Asians around the world is honestly incredibly scary and alarming. Over 470 arrests have been made since the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim UK riots that began in late July 2024.

These riots were sparked by a tragic incident involving the deaths of three children, where false claims circulated on social media alleging that the perpetrator was a Muslim immigrant. This misinformation ignited widespread violence, targeting mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers across England and Northern Ireland.

The riots, described as the largest social unrest in England since 2011, bringing to light the deep-seated Islamophobia and racism that have been festering in society. Mobs attacked places of worship, and individuals were violently confronted simply for being brown.

Many people of colour took to the internet to share how scared they were of leaving home, afraid they wouldn’t make it back.

(Image: @magda_wuyun/TikTok)

But I’m not sure things in Australia are any better. As an Indian-Malaysian woman myself who moved here when I was 11, I have experienced my fair share of racism. My sister called it my ‘rite of passage’ when I arrived in Australia. But there is something in the air telling me that things are getting worse and Thattil’s experience is a clear indicator.

One user commented on her post, “It’s way more common than people think. I speak to people all the time who think racism is only prevalent in America…but I deal with it on a daily basis here.”

(Image: Maria Thattil/Instagram)

It starts out small, even disguised as a joke, like being called “slumdog” at school. It then creeps into subtle digs at work or being told to ‘go back to where I come from’ in university debates.

As politicians call to ban migrants fleeing for their safety and people of influence continue to get away with racism – the hatred towards immigrants has become more direct.

A more recent incident made that clear when I was yelled at for being a “dumb, dirty immigrant” after accidentally knocking down a pile of tissues at the chemist. The cashier told me, “I had it coming.”

(Image: Maria Thattil/Instagram)

Who’s to say that riots won’t ensue if the wrong buttons get pushed? If we ‘take’ too many jobs? If we breathe too loudly? If we’re simply too brown?

Whether it’s the increased anti-muslim sentiment stemming from the genocide in Palestine, or the rise of right-wing influences and groups around the world — one thing is for sure, the fight against racism is far from over.

Thattil said in her post, “The reason why people trolled me for being Miss Australia is because our country has a problem with our concept of our nationality — it’s rooted in whiteness. So anyone who doesn’t fit that, we then think it’s justified to other them, abuse them.

“Racism isn’t just this crazy overt thing like what happened to me today…. Racism is in our schools. And I know that because that was my experience at school.” She continues to explain that racism is in our workplaces, in positions of power, keeping people of colour out of decision making — which ultimately keeps us out of having a say in our own lives.

“Racism is so poisonous. I’m the daughter of very hard working immigrants and to me they are the best thing about Australia. But people who have this racist, hateful ideas, that is a stain on this country. That is what is un-Australian.”

Lead image: Maria Thattil/Instagram