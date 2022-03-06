Hello to all the LGBTQIA+ folk of Sydney who are now nursing their post-Mardi Gras hangovers. I hope you’ve enjoyed a large iced coffee with oat milk and at least three McDonald’s egg McMuffins by now.

Last night’s Mardi Gras parade was held at the SCG and of course, the girls, gays and theys turned some absolute looks. As if we would expect anything less.

And if you couldn’t make it to the parade because of A) the shit weather or B) that homophobic little virus called COVID-19, you can now relive all of the best looks/moments/shots of sweaty dancefloors.

In 2022 we abandon FOMO and we embrace living vicariously thanks to social media.

Superheroes, princesses and pups at Mardi Gras #MardiGras2022 pic.twitter.com/eseHbieCl1 — Andrew Taylor (@smh_andrew) March 5, 2022

Also The Wiggles were there? You can’t constantly wear turtlenecks and not be considered gay icons TBH.

There were also some 10/10 looks but I reckon queen of Sydney Courtney Act wins the crown. She came, she saw, she made rainbow look good!

It’s hard to do, I’ll be honest!

Hands down my fave TikTok of the night goes to leather mummy Shrek. A gay icon to rival Kylie.

There were of course the iconic Dykes on Bikes, who open the parade every year.

Here's sneak peek of what's to come 🏍️ The Dykes on Bikes have been leading the Mardi Gras parade proudly since 1991. Get excited! Things kick off in half an hour via https://t.co/FnOzsqymtJ Photos by @mridula_amin#MardiGrasABC pic.twitter.com/xKqwCX75LG — abctv (@ABCTV) March 5, 2022

If you want a little bit of Mardi Gras education — because it’s not all frozen margs and hotpants — Channel 10 interviewed the Dykes on Bikes about why they open the parade.

The more you know!

But the worst dressed? Labor leader Anthony Albanese. C’mon Anthony, where’s your glitter, hun?

Happy Mardi Gras everyone! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/RqX1YYTuqr — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 5, 2022

Petition for anyone who’s vying to lead the nation to try drag at least once. Oh, and to actively oppose the Religious Discrimination Bill.

At the time of writing, neither PM Scott Morrison or NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet have Tweeted about Mardi Gras.

Kind of weird since it’s one of the biggest cultural events in Sydney’s calendar! Oh well!

So whether you’re lying in bed binge watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and trying not to be sick, planning Sunday night festivities or making plans for 2023, a big happy Mardi Gras from us to you. And remember, hot wash those hot pants.