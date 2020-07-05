The Feed host Marc Fennell has apologised after joking about genetic conditions including Down Syndrome on The Project last Thursday.
In a segment about an American vlogger making beans on toast, Fennell joked that the woman was “missing a chromosome”.
Chromosomes are an essential component of human DNA, and chromosomal abnormalities can lead to genetic conditions like Down Syndrome.
He has since apologised both publicly and individually to those who called him out, as well as to the families of those with Down Syndrome and other conditions.
“So, last Thursday I went on The Project and offhandedly said something which I have since realised was an appalling ableist comment,” he wrote.
“Pretty much the moment I got off air I’ve been trying to personally respond to everyone who has messaged me.
“Ableism like this is not what I’m about and I hope you believe that I can and will do better.”
So, last Thursday I went on @theprojecttv and offhandedly said something which I have since realised was an appalling…
Posted by Marc Fennell on Saturday, 4 July 2020
In a message to the private T21 Mum Australia Network Faceook, Fennell added that he didn’t make the connection to disability until after the show had aired.
The apology comes after he was publicly called out by former AFLW player and Survivor Australia contestant Moana Hope, whose sister, Lavinia, has Möbius syndrome.
“Lavinia’s missing a chromosome and so many other people are missing chromosomes and I cannot believe he used it as an example of dumb and stupid,” she said in a video on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Two different people are watching this same clip. One is missing a chromosome and the other is labeled as ‘normal’. But after the clip is finished you need to watch both reactions. One of them is Bullying and discriminating against people with special needs and monosomy. The other one says ‘ yeah it’s nice, the lady is lovely’. Yet he is labeled as NORMAL and she is used in a sentence to describe what he thinks is someone who is ‘stupid, dumb and not all there’. This ???? needs to stop. @marcfennell you don’t get to bully and discriminate against people with special needs and think it’s ok coz you got a ‘laugh’ on a national TV. And to the people on the panel that did laugh shame on you. @theprojecttv this is unacceptable behaviour that needs to be seen to. This has offended more people then you can imagine. #needstostop #notfunny #itsmean #theproject
Hope is a full-time carer for her younger sister and even set up a day school for people with with disabilities.
It was this “ferocity of their love” which Fennell says “humbled” him in the wake of his comments.